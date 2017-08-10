Kraft Heinz, Oprah Winfrey Collaborate To Create ‘O, That’s Good!’ Line

The Kraft Heinz Co. and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are debuting “O, That’s Good!,” a line of four soups and four sides that “bring a nutritious twist on comfort food classics.” O, That’s Good! is the first introduction from Mealtime Stories, the previously announced joint venture between Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah and Kraft Heinz worked with a team of chefs to develop the new refrigerated brand using real ingredients and no artificial flavors or dyes.

“I love healthy foods and eating from my garden,” said Winfrey. “When Kraft Heinz approached me for a food line, what got my attention is making nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone. This product line is real, delicious food with a twist. You’ll feel good about serving it for your family.”

The line’s Original Mashed Potatoes, for example, replaces some of the potato with mashed cauliflower and the Broccoli Cheddar Soup replaces some of the cheese with butternut squash.

Nina Barton, SVP of marketing, innovation and R&D for the U.S. business at Kraft Heinz, said, “We are thrilled to bring our collective vision to life with O, That’s Good! Soups and Sides. With Oprah’s partnership, we’re delivering unbeatable taste and quality that is sure to please everyone at the table.”

Barton added that “refrigerated products are on the rise, and we saw an opportunity to drive excitement in this section of the store with convenient soups and sides made with real ingredients and easy preparation.”

Ten percent of Mealtime Stories’ profits will be equally split between charitable organizations Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America to support the fight against hunger. The Kraft Heinz Co. Foundation intends to make annual donations on behalf of Mealtime Stories to these charities until the joint venture becomes profitable.

The O, That’s Good! Soups (SRP $4.99) and Sides (SRP$4.49) are rolling out in the refrigerated section in select grocery stores and will be available nationwide in October.