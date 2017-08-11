B&R Stores To Celebrate ESOP With ‘Ownership Day’ On Aug. 15

Lincoln, Nebraska-based B&R Stores was founded in 1964 as a partnership. In 1979, Russ Raybould changed the company structure to be employee owned. The creation of the ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) is being celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as Ownership Day.

Many customer-focused events are planned for the day in each of the Russ’s Market and Super Saver locations, including a $1 hot dog, chips and drink deal available to customers. Cake and coffee also will be served. In addition, customers can enter to win a $20 store gift card by posting their photo on the store Facebook page with life-size cutouts of Pat Raybould, company president, and Jane Raybould, VP and director of buildings and equipment. Stores will host a variety of other events that day.

“B&R has been a part of the city of Lincoln and the surrounding towns for over 50 years, and thousands of people worked with us during that time. I’m proud of my dad, Russ, for having the foresight to make the company employee owned,” said Pat Raybould.

Store associates will take part in activities of their own. Pat Raybould will visit each of the 19 store locations on Ownership Day, starting in Kearney and ending the day in Council Bluffs. Employee owners are encouraged to wear special T-shirts on that day highlighting them to customers. Annual ESOP statements will be handed out, and there will be an Ownership Day cake-decorating contest

B&R Stores operates its stores in Nebraska and Iowa under the Russ’s Market, Super Saver, Save Best, Apple Market and Russ’s Market Express banners.