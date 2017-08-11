  • Search 
Reasor’s Reopens 41st And Yale Store In Tulsa Following Tornado Damage

Home Page Slider, Independent Store News, Operations, Southwest
reasor's logo

Reasor’s has reopened its store at 41st and Yale in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following an E-F2 tornado that struck the area earlier this month.

Reasor’s sustained “minor damage and the loss of an air conditioning unit, which will be quickly replaced,” according to the grocer.

Brent Edstrom, EVP and COO, said, “We worked hard to get our store up and running to help support a community that is feeling stressed. We will provide water and restroom facilities for the clean-up crews as they work to repair and restore our neighborhood.”

To access the Reasor’s parking lot customers will have to enter and exit off of the west entrance of the parking lot off of Yale Street.

Some businesses in the area sustained such damage that they are now condemned.

Reasor’s is based in Tahlequah and operates 18 locations and one convenience store in northeastern Oklahoma.

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

