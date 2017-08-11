The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation—a philanthropic arm of Smart & Final Stores—on Thursday hosted a summer-inspired ice cream social for the pediatric patients and families of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The purpose of the ice cream social was to bring the joy of summer directly to patients receiving treatment at CHLA.

During event, CHLA patients, families and medical staff were treated to a stocked ice cream bar with Nestlé and First Street, as well as farm-fresh produce and family-friendly activities. Athlete Caron Butler also was on site to visit with patients, help pass out ice cream treats, take pictures and sign autographs.

The day also included a ceremonial check presentation made to CHLA from the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation in the amount of $5,000.

“Summer is synonymous with picnics, pool parties and vacations, but for far too many children who spend their summer days in a hospital receiving treatment for illnesses, we wanted to bring a taste of summer directly to them,” said Marisol Marks, Smart & Final’s VP of communications, community relations and the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “Through the combined efforts of the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and many of Smart & Final’s loyal vendor partners, we were able to make this seasonal celebration possible for these children.”

Added Dawn Wilcox, VP of corporate partnerships at CHLA, “All of us at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles are devoted to creating the best environment possible for each one of our patients. We’re pleased to partner with the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation to create a special, fun day for our patients and their families.”

The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation provides grants to charities and other non-profits across four key areas, including health and wellness, education, hunger relief, and team sports and youth development. Made possible through vendor, employee and executive contributions, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation also fundraises through the First Street, First Percent program; with the purchase of any First Street private label brand products, Smart & Final will contribute the first percent of net profit to the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation.