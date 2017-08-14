Aldi Pilots Grocery Delivery With Instacart In Three Cities

Aldi is partnering with Instacart to pilot grocery delivery from its stores in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angles.

The new partnership allows customers to complete their grocery shopping by ordering Aldi products for delivery in as little as one hour. The service will launch in the three cities later this month, with potential for future expansion, according to Aldi.

“Our partnership with Instacart is another example of Aldi expanding our commitment to customer convenience and value,” said Aldi CEO Jason Hart. “We know customers are looking for new ways to save time and money. Instacart provides easy access to our low prices at the click of a button.”

Customers can fill their virtual carts by visiting instacart.com or downloading the Instacart App. At checkout, customers can choose a delivery window that works best with their schedule, anywhere from an hour or up to a week later. Instacart’s personal shoppers do the rest.

“From their unique assortment of goods to their low price commitment and high standards, the Aldi and Instacart partnership aligns on delivering excellent value and convenience to consumers,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, chief business officer for Instacart. “There’s a clear demand for quality grocery delivery, and Aldi and Instacart are working together to meet it.”

Aldi and Instacart are offering customers $20 off their first Instacart order with code AldiDelivery until Sept. 30.