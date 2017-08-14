BeaconUnited Expands Coverage For Walmart And Sam’s Club

BeaconUnited, a New Jersey-based service sales and marketing agency for the CPG industry, recently announced that Arena is joining it to deliver branding and sales solutions for Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Arena was founded by Dan Arnsperger, a veteran in the CPG industry with years of experience developing and launching new products. The company offers sales agency services, including strategy development, product launch services, and selling and merchandising expertise.

Clay Bell, president and co-owner of the sales division, and a veteran of the Northwest Arkansas supplier community, said, “We are very excited to partner with the BeaconUnited team to provide a Walmart and Sam’s Club solution for clients. As the largest grocery retailer in the country, it is critical for CPG companies to have experienced, focused agents in Northwest Arkansas to advocate for their brands.”

BeaconUnited recently announced plans to expand its West Coast footprint by adding resources to existing offices in Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Portland and to expand channel coverage to include the grocery, mass, club, drug and e-commerce channels through strategic service partners.

“This new partnership with Arena for Walmart and Sam’s coverage is a key piece of our plan to continue to be a national coverage solution for clients,” said Tony Ferolie, chairman of BeaconUnited. “This expansion, along with the significant investments in technology and resources that BeaconUnited’s owners have made, demonstrates our dedication to our clients and to delivering an agency experience that exceeds their expectations.”