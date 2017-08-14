  • Search 
Northeast
Grocery

Giant Launches Private Brand ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ Pork Line

in: Grocery, Northeast
Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, has launched its Giant Private Brand “No Antibiotics Ever” line of pork products. In addition to containing zero antibiotics or hormones, Giant’s newest line of pork offerings is 100 percent vegetarian fed.

“Giant Food is excited to continue developing products that taste great, are in step with consumer trends and offer customers our own line of Giant Private Brand ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ pork selections,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food.

The package features the Giant Food logo and a “No Antibiotics Ever” label. Bone In Chops, Boneless Chops and Boneless Sirloin Chops are included in the new pork line.

This is the latest perishable item in the Giant Private Brands line. Last Thanksgiving, the grocer introduced Giant’s Nature’s Promise brand antibiotic- and growth hormone-free turkeys. Giant plans to reintroduce the turkeys this Thanksgiving season.

Giant Landover operates 167 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

