Lipari Acquires Dairy Fresh Foods

Lipari Foods has acquired several assets of Dairy Fresh Foods, including the Dairy Fresh brand. Lipari customers who do business with Dairy Fresh Foods should experience no change; even the sales associates will remain the same. Lipari said it will notify customers in advance of any future changes.

Lipari, whose strategic position is to be one of the premier perimeter of the store and specialty grocery distributors in the U.S., anticipates that this development will bring added value to both its existing customers as well as customers that are currently serviced by Dairy Fresh Foods. The acquisition of select Dairy Fresh Foods’ assets is a natural “next step,” according to Lipari, as the two companies have a similar product portfolio of local and national brands and share established relationships with many manufacturing partners.

“We are excited for the opportunity that the Dairy Fresh brand will bring to Lipari Foods,” said Tony Franchi, SVP of sales. “It offers great products to the marketplace and continues to have a strong following from the retail consumer. Combining this brand with all that Lipari brings to the table means increased value for all of our customers.”

Warren, Michigan-based Lipari Foods was founded in 1963, the next step in the career of Jim Lipari, who began by delivering unique products from the back of his Buick station wagon. Today Lipari Foods is an independent “perimeter of the store” distributor in the Midwest delivering a range of bakery, dairy, deli, packaging, seafood, meat, specialty grocery, foodservice, confectionery and convenience food and beverage products to more than 7,500 customers across 16 states.