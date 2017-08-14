Tops, PepsiCo And Feed The Children Aid 800 Rochester Families

Tops Friendly Markets and PepsiCo have partnered with Feed the Children to provide 800 families in need in Rochester, New York, with a week’s worth of food and essentials—enough supplies to fill two large semi-trucks.

“We know families are beginning to prepare for a new school year and we want to help them get off to a great start by providing for some of their needs,” said Bonnie Keith, New York account manager for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division. “Families should never have to wonder where their next meal is coming from, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with Feed the Children and Tops Friendly Markets to help the great people of Rochester.”

Each qualifying recipient, previously identified by Catholic Family Center, will be given one 25-lb. box of nonperishable food items; one 10-lb. box of personal care items; one box of Avon products; one 20-count Frito-Lay Smart Mix snacks; one 20-count Frito-Lay Baked & Popped Mix snacks; Quaker Chewy Granola Bars; Quaker Standard Oats; Quaker Breakfast Flats; Aquafina water; and Lipton Iced Tea. Produce and non-perishable food items are provided by Tops.

“Tops is committed to eradicating hunger in the communities we serve. We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at PepsiCo and Feed the Children on this initiative. The way we see it, we’re simply neighbors helping neighbors,” said Andrew Brocato, director of community relations at Tops Friendly Markets.

This is the third annual event PepsiCo, Tops and Feed the Children have hosted in the Rochester community, where 32 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. Similar events will be hosted in other major U.S. cities throughout the remainder of the year.