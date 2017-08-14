Welch’s, Global Beverage Unite To Expand Welch’s Soda Business

Concord, Massachusetts-based grape juice manufacturer Welch’s and Global Beverage Corp., a New Jersey-based soft drink company, are collaborating to expand the Welch’s soda line with new flavors and formats that are designed to “bring Welch’s to prominence in the carbonated soft drink industry.”

The companies intend to relaunch the soda line with classic Welch’s flavors like grape, white grape, strawberry, fruit punch, orange, pineapple and peach in addition to branching out into new flavors and concepts.

Welch’s will provide the ingredients for the soda, including Concord grapes grown by its family farmer owners. Global Beverage will provide beverage industry experience.

“Working with Global Beverage is an exciting opportunity for our business. Global Beverage’s expertise in the industry and distribution excellence combined with our brand make this collaboration good business, and more importantly will bring consumers access to more of their favorite soda,” said Welch’s CEO Brad Irwin.

Anthony Pessolano, president and CEO of Global Beverage Corp. and a 35-year veteran of the soft drink business, is enthusiastic about the potential for Welch’s Soda.

“We did extensive consumer research, and the feedback is as strong as anything I have ever seen. Clearly the consumer has a strong affinity for the Welch’s trademark that translates to strong carbonated soft drink purchase intent. With flavored soft drinks projected to grow double-digit over the next five years, we are extremely excited for the future,” he said.

Welch’s is the processing and marketing subsidiary of the National Grape Cooperative. Located across America and in Ontario, Canada, the cooperative is made up of approximately 900 family farmers who own the company and grow the Concord grapes used in Welch’s juices and other grape-based products. Welch’s products are sold throughout the U.S. and in 40 countries.