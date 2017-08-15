  • Search 
Registration To Open Soon For Corrugator Conference

Registration soon will open for the Fibre Box Association (FBA) Corrugator Conference, to be held Nov. 1-2 in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. The conference will include a plant tour of Southeastern Packaging Co. in Concord, which has a state-of-the-art BHS corrugator running at 1500 fpm with an integrated defect detection and rejection system. corrugator FBA logo

The conference will focus on the operation and production issues associated with running a corrugator, including roundtable discussion and presentations. The technical conference is open to all members and is appropriate for anyone interested in corrugator operations and production, according to FBA.

