Registration To Open Soon For Corrugator Conference

Registration soon will open for the Fibre Box Association (FBA) Corrugator Conference, to be held Nov. 1-2 in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. The conference will include a plant tour of Southeastern Packaging Co. in Concord, which has a state-of-the-art BHS corrugator running at 1500 fpm with an integrated defect detection and rejection system.

The conference will focus on the operation and production issues associated with running a corrugator, including roundtable discussion and presentations. The technical conference is open to all members and is appropriate for anyone interested in corrugator operations and production, according to FBA.