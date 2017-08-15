Food Lion To Open New Virginia And North Carolina Stores On Aug. 16

The store features a walk-in garden cooler in the store’s produce section, expanded offerings in the deli department, more organic produce and an in-store Artisan pizza bar. In addition, the store includes an expanded floral area as well as a deli section featuring a greater selection of grab-and-go meals, a wing and soup bar, and other new items.

David Garris, Food Lion’s director of operations for the greater Washington, North Carolina, area, says the company has been a part of the community for more than two decades and looks forward to welcoming customers to the new store.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 states.