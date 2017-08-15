Food Lion To Open New Virginia And North Carolina Stores On Aug. 16

Food Lion will open new stores on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Ashland, Virginia, and Washington, North Carolina. Each unit will host a ribbon-cutting event at 7:45 a.m., with the stores opening to the public at 8 a.m.
The Ashland store is located at 253 N. Washington Highway and includes a pharmacy.
“Food Lion has been a proud member of the Ashland community or more than 20 years, and we look forward to creating an easier shopping experience for our customers,” said Jim Giffin, Food Lion’s director of operations for the greater Ashland, Virginia, area. “We look forward to bringing a new pharmacy and an expanded assortment of quality, fresh products to our customers, while keeping the low prices they expect from Food Lion. We look forward to welcoming you to our new store.”
In addition to the new pharmacy, the Ashland store offers various deli offerings, including a salad and soup bar, hot bar featuring various types of wings, and an artisan pizza bar.
The Washington store is located at 851 Washington Square Mall.