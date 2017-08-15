  • Search 
Food Lion To Open New Virginia And North Carolina Stores On Aug. 16

in: Home Page Slider, Operations, Southeast, Store News
Food Lion will open new stores on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Ashland, Virginia, and Washington, North Carolina. Each unit will host a ribbon-cutting event at 7:45 a.m., with the stores opening to the public at 8 a.m.

The Ashland store is located at 253 N. Washington Highway and includes a pharmacy.

“Food Lion has been a proud member of the Ashland community or more than 20 years, and we look forward to creating an easier shopping experience for our customers,” said Jim Giffin, Food Lion’s director of operations for the greater Ashland, Virginia, area. “We look forward to bringing a new pharmacy and an expanded assortment of quality, fresh products to our customers, while keeping the low prices they expect from Food Lion. We look forward to welcoming you to our new store.”

In addition to the new pharmacy, the Ashland store offers various deli offerings, including a salad and soup bar, hot bar featuring various types of wings, and an artisan pizza bar.

The Washington store is located at 851 Washington Square Mall.

The store features a walk-in garden cooler in the store’s produce section, expanded offerings in the deli department, more organic produce and an in-store Artisan pizza bar. In addition, the store includes an expanded floral area as well as a deli section featuring a greater selection of grab-and-go meals, a wing and soup bar, and other new items.

David Garris, Food Lion’s director of operations for the greater Washington, North Carolina, area, says the company has been a part of the community for more than two decades and looks forward to welcoming customers to the new store.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 states.

