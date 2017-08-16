7-Eleven Selling Safe Sunglasses For Upcoming Eclipse

In anticipation of the total solar eclipse crossing the United States on Aug. 21, 7-Eleven is offering special and safe sunglasses for viewing.

Available in a two-pack and single pack, the Explore Scientific Sun Catcher solar eclipse glasses offered by 7-Eleven are approved for viewing by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).

“An opportunity like this only comes along once in a blue moon,” said Tony Stapleton, 7-Eleven senior product director. “People will be buying eclipse glasses right up until the sun starts to pass behind the moon, and we are ready for them with a product that is a great value and assured safe by AAS.”

7-Eleven is a handful of U.S. retailers listed on the AAS website selling glasses with the ISO 12312-1 seal, indicating they meet international safety standards for filters to view the sun directly.

The 70-mile-wide path of totality of the coast-to-coast solar eclipse will cross 2,800 miles and 14 states from Oregon to South Carolina in just 90 minutes. However, partial eclipses will be visible in the U.S. throughout most of the continental 48 states.

The last total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. occurred in 1979, and the last one to cross the entire country was nearly a century ago.