FMI Report: Grocers Investing In Customers’ Health & Wellness

Eighty-one percent of the food retailers that responded to a new Food Marketing Institute (FMI) survey currently view supermarket health and wellness programs as a significant business growth opportunity in the years ahead.

That figure is up from 70 percent in 2014.

The new report, “FMI Retailer Contributions to Health & Wellness 2017,” demonstrates the investment food retailers are making on behalf of their customers, communities and employees.

Other key findings from the survey include: