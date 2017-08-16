Wegmans Sets Leadership Team For New Montvale, N.J., Store

Wegmans Food Markets announced the leadership team that will manage its new store in Montvale, New Jersey, which opens Sept. 24 at West Grand Avenue and Mercedes Drive.

This group consists of the store manager, executive chef, pharmacy area manager and three area managers, who each supervise several departments. Together, the managers collectively have 89 years of experience.

Wegmans Montvale is a 108,000-s.f. supermarket of which 14,000 s.f. is leased to a third-party owner for a wine, beer and spirits shop. The store includes a Market Café with indoor and outdoor seating for nearly 250 people as well as The Burger Bar, an in-store restaurant counter that serves burgers, fresh salads, sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup and sides.

The store’s leadership team includes Store Manager Paul Jordan, who will lead a team of 500 employees; Executive Chef David Lopatynski, who will oversee the culinary team of more than 100 team members; and Maria Lockwood, a licensed pharmacist in five states who will lead the store pharmacy team.

Perishable area manager is Chrissy Kreber, who will oversee the produce, floral, bakery, seafood, meat, cheese and deli departments.

Merchandising Area Manager John Pastorella will supervise grocery, dairy, frozen foods, Nature’s Marketplace, and home and entertaining.

Service area manager is Emily Reynolds, who will lead the front end, service desk, maintenance, Helping Hands and accounting office. She also will oversee Wegmans’ local community giving program.

Wegmans is based in Rochester, New York, and operates 93 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.