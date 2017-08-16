Raley’s Nob Hill Foods Begins Grocery Delivery In Alameda, CA

Raley’s has launched a grocery delivery service in Alameda, California, at its Nob Hill Foods location. According to the company, this extension of its personalized click-and-collect service, eCart, will bring Raley’s to new customers in the Bay Area and is part of its commitment to making customers’ lives easier by delivering a personalized, time-saving shopping experience.

Earlier this year, Raley’s expanded its eCart services to its Nob Hill Locations, and it began offering delivery to customers in Alameda on Aug. 15. Orders are hand-selected by a Raley’s personal shopper.

This is the first phase of grocery delivery for Raley’s, which says that it is learning more about the options and alternatives for delivery, as well as investing in e-commerce and planning for the future.

“We continue to invest in e-commerce and are excited to learn through our Bay Area phase and use the knowledge to build out our long-term delivery model,” said Keith Knopf, president and COO. “Our expectation is to expand delivery in the near future and to have partners in all of our regions.”

Raley’s grocery delivery service in the Bay Area serves the following zip codes: 94501, 94502, 94577, 94601, 94602, 94603, 94606, 94607, 94610, 94612, 94619, 94621 and 94609.

eCart allows shoppers to order groceries online and pick them up curbside at 95 local Raley’s, Bel Air Market or Nob Hill Foods. For all deliveries, customers will pay a flat $5 delivery fee, plus any applicable eCart Personal Shopper fees. The fee for the first three orders are waived; orders over $150 are free; and orders under $150 are $5.95.

Raley’s is a privately owned, family-operated supermarket chain with headquarters in West Sacramento, California. The company operates 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.