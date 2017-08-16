WinCo Foods To Open Second Oklahoma Store Aug. 31

Employee-owned WinCo Foods, which opened its first Oklahoma store in Moore in May, will open the doors of its second store in the state in Midwest City on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7601 E. Reno. With this store, the retailer now operates 117 stores across nine states.

“Oklahoma has proven to be a great fit for WinCo Foods, judging by the response to our Moore location,” said a company spokesperson. “The people of the greater Oklahoma City area have welcomed WinCo Foods—and our mission to combine the lowest possible prices every day with the best possible customer service—with open arms.”

The new WinCo Foods building is approximately 84,000 s.f. and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will be staffed by 180 to 200 full- and part-time employees from the Midwest City and Oklahoma City communities.

The store will contain the retailer’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, as well as an assortment of grocery items, including a full produce section and meat, deli, bakery and bulk foods departments. The bulk department will offer a range of organic and all-natural products.

The 700-plus item bulk foods department is a trademark aspect of WinCo supermarkets, the company says. Selections in the bulk foods department can be purchased in whatever quantities customers desire and include rice varieties, dried beans, pastas, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks, candies and pet foods.

“We look forward to sharing the WinCo Foods experience with Midwest City,” said the spokesperson. “Like their neighbors in Moore, we believe they will see why WinCo Foods is a good fit with both their budgets and their expectations of feeding their families quality food.”