Boston-Based Yellow Wood Partners To Buy Freeman Beauty

Yellow Wood Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, plans to purchase Freeman Beauty, a specialty beauty company with a portfolio of brands in the skin care, hair care, foot care, and specialty bath and body categories.

Champlain Capital, a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Boston, owns Freeman Beauty.

Dana Schmaltz, founding partner of Yellow Wood Partners, said, “Freeman is a beauty industry pioneer that has created strong differentiated brand identity throughout its history. The company’s brands are recognized as leaders in the mass facial mask and dry shampoo categories and enjoy broad distribution in mass and specialty oriented beauty and personal care channels. Yellow Wood’s focus is to partner with great brands with strong consumer loyalty where we can help accelerate growth and assist with cost efficiencies. We have great confidence in the future potential of Freeman’s brands and look forward to working with Jon Achenbaum and his team to fully expand into new and existing channels.”

Freeman’s brands include Feeling Beautiful, Beauty Infusions facial masks, Psssst! dry shampoo, c.Booth bath and body care products, and Bare Foot foot treatments. Freeman’s brands are marketed in the food, drug, mass, and specialty beauty retail sectors in addition to e-commerce channels.

Achenbaum, Freeman’s CEO, said, “We believe there is a substantial opportunity to grow distribution with all of our customers, and especially to expand outside of the U.S. and Canada into international markets including South America and Europe. The team at Yellow Wood fully understands our brands and customers, and together with their functional-area operating experience can help expand our products to new and existing categories and identify consumers around the world who will enjoy our products.”