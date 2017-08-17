Kroger Donates Clothes, Shoes To Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center

Kroger’s Atlanta division recently donated 45 pallets of apparel and shoes to the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The donation will support the Salvation Army as it continues its mission of clothing, comforting and caring for those in need.

“Kroger is proud to partner with the Salvation Army through this donation,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for the Atlanta division. “We’re excited to contribute to an exceptional organization that works tirelessly to help those in need. We hope this donation will help the Salvation Army continue its great work.”

“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of Kroger,” said Major Michael Vincent, administrator of the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center. “Kroger has a huge heart for helping people. This donation will have a tremendous impact in our community.”

The Adult Rehabilitation Center offers residential housing, work, group and individual therapy in a clean, wholesome environment. The Salvation Army operates 7,546 centers in communities across the U.S. Their efforts include food distribution, disaster relief, rehabilitation centers, anti-human trafficking efforts and a wealth of children’s programs.