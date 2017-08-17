Macey’s Offers ‘All-New’ Shopping Experience With Murray Store

Macey’s is bringing an all-new shopping experience to Murray, Utah. The retailer opened a new location on the East side of the valley Aug. 16, replacing the Fresh Market that was previously in the 5600 south and 900 east location. Celebrations for the new store kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will continue all week with trivia games, giveaways, and children’s activities, wrapping up on Saturday.

The Murray location is unlike any other Macey’s and marks a transition for the brand, the company says. While guests can still get a classic Kong Kone, Macey’s in Murray features a variety of new offerings, including:

An in-store restaurant with oven-baked pizza, an Asian wok, sandwiches, wraps, salads and more;

An expanded produce section with more organic and local items, fresh salsa and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables;

An increased dairy offering with more cage-free and organic items;

A selection of grass-fed, free-from products, and Certified Angus Beef;

New signage that calls out natural, organic, dietician and pharmacist preferred, and local items at the shelf;

Macey’s Anywhere online shopping and curbside pickup;

An indoor atrium and outside seating;

Starbucks; and

Wells Fargo.

“The Macey’s Murray shopping experience is unlike anything Macey’s has ever done, and we can’t wait for guests to experience it. With a broader product selection, in-store restaurant and more meal solutions than ever, we believe we’ve created a shopping experience guests will come back for over and over,” said Darin Peirce, district manager for Macey’s Murray.

The Murray store is the 13th Macey’s location in Northern Utah. The chain, owned and operated by Associated Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Associated Food Stores, has stores from Cache Valley to Utah County.