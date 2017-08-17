Digital Connectivity Key For Top 100 Millennial Brands

Brand-building agency Moosylvania has released its 2017 Top 100 Millennial Brands report, which ranks Millennial’s favorite brands based on 15,000 consumer responses over a five-year period (2013-2017). The report identifies electronics, gadgets, gaming, soft drinks, clothing and cars among the generation’s top categories. Brands that made the list’s top 10 spots are: Apple, Nike, Samsung, Target, Amazon, Sony, Wal-Mart, Microsoft, Coke and Google. They are followed by Adidas, Nintendo, Pepsi, Starbucks, Victoria’s Secret, Ford, Forever 21, Jordan, American Eagle and Disney.

By the time the list gets a little deeper, retailers start taking over. Nearly one-third of the list is made up of retail or clothing brands. And this year’s list underscores that top advertisers don’t necessarily rank, says Moosylvania. Brands with very small budgets can dominate the list—for example Vans came in at number 34, while Super Bowl advertiser Anheuser Busch came in at 94.

“It’s all about what you do for (consumers), and making them look good is a key,” says Norty Cohen, CEO of Moosylvania.

Moosylvania says it has advocated that the most effective marketing for Millennial consumer acceptance must “make Millennials, look good, feel good and keep them entertained.”

Older Millennials are more connected

As Millennial consumers are getting older—they’re now 17-37—the almost-40 crowd leads in digital connectivity more often than not, according to the report. The mobile-enabled survey asked consumers for their three favorite brands, followed by additional questions about how they are connecting this year. The two Millennial age segments were compared using that data.

“One of the insights that we worked on this year was separating Millennials into two ten-year segments,” says Cohen. “Once we split it at 17-27 and 28-37, we could pick apart the myth that only young people thrive on connectivity. In many cases, the older demographic showed more loyalty and more connectivity.”

Another key finding from the survey is that the influence of peers and other conversations are much more likely to induce trial than advertising.

“We found that pretty much anyone talking about a brand produces a 2.5 times greater chance of new brand adoption than TV, Facebook and YouTube advertising combined. Ultimately, it’s not about targeting consumers. It’s about your target’s target,” Cohen says, noting that ultimately, Millennials aren’t consuming advertising, but participating in brands.

When consumers were asked if they would be willing to share and repost brand information from their favorite brands, more than 70 percent indicated they agreed or strongly agreed.

Moosylvania has evaluated case studies from each of the top brands and determined ways they have earned their place on the list. Those findings are highlighted in Cohen’s new book, “The Participation Game,” which will be released Sept. 19.

The survey and reports were conducted by Moosylvania, with supervision and execution from Great Questions LLC.