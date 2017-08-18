Arizona Food Marketing Alliance Awards 76 Scholarships

The Arizona Food Marketing Alliance, parent company of the Arizona Food & Drug Industry Education Foundation, recently awarded 76 scholarships to food retail industry professionals and their dependents totaling $107,000. AFMA’s Foundation supports students attending accredited colleges and universities throughout the state of Arizona.

Frankie Garcia, whose father Jose works for Sprouts, was the recipient of the $4,000 Jim Hensley scholarship awarded to the highest-scoring dependent, and Daniel Diaz, who works in special projects and industrial engineering for Los Altos Ranch Market, was awarded the $6,000 Wayne C. Manning scholarship awarded to the highest-scoring food industry professional.

AFMA’s Education Foundation has awarded a total of $1,346,575 to deserving persons with ties to the food industry since 1997.

Established in 1943, AFMA represents major supermarket chains, convenience and independent store owners, food manufacturers and brokers. The Arizona retail food industry and its suppliers represent $16 billion in sales revenue, 5,600 outlets and more than 100,000 employees in the state of Arizona.