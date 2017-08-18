Giant Food Expands Number Of Stores With Food Rating System

Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, is expanding its relationship with HowGood, an independent research organization. The relationship, which started as a test pilot of HowGood’s point-of-purchase food rating system in Giant stores in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area, is expanding to all Giant stores due to positive customer feedback, the companies say. HowGood’s rating system will reach even more Giant customers, “making it easier for them to identify authentic brands they can trust, and in turn, support an overall better food system.”

Over the past ten years, HowGood has developed a database of sustainable food ratings, including the in-store rating system. According to HowGood, it is the only company that researches the “goodness of food products” based on multiple metrics and highlights those ratings for consumers at the point of purchase. With a research process that examines factors ranging from ingredient sourcing to labor practices, the organization has rated more than 250,000 products.

“With so many buzzwords, many more marketing than informative, it’s exceedingly difficult for shoppers to quickly assess labels and packaging to determine whether a product fits their standards,” said Mark Adamcik, VP of sales and merchandising, Giant Food. “The test pilot was so successful, and we got such amazing feedback from our customers, that the decision to expand the ratings into all of our Giant stores was an easy one.”

Giant stores will support the HowGood program with in-store communication so their customers can better understand and use the program, including in-store signage, education at-shelf, employees trained to answer questions, and in-store consumer events to engage shoppers and educate them on the HowGood ratings.

“Our customers appreciate the simplicity of the ‘Good, Great, Best’ rating system, which helps them feel good about what goes into their shopping cart,” continued Adamcik. “In fact, nearly 90 percent of shoppers surveyed during the pilot program confirmed that they would be likely to use the rating system to choose sustainable products.”

“Giant has been phenomenal to work with because of their commitment to helping consumers make informed decisions on the food they purchase,” said Alexander Gillett, CEO of HowGood. “With the store expansion, we continue to get closer to our goal of building a better food system here in the United States.”

Giant Food operates 167 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C., and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Giant is owned by Ahold USA.