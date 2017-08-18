United Fresh Appoints Senior Director Of Health And Wellness

United Fresh Produce Association has hired Kate Olender, MS, MPH, as senior director of health and wellness, a new position created to provide leadership to nutrition and health programs within the United Fresh Start Foundation and support the Association’s business programs related to health and wellness.

Olender will provide strategic direction in implementing the Foundation’s mission to increase children’s access to fresh fruits and vegetables. She also will support collaboration and fundraising within the industry and with public health partners, and provide nutrition leadership in supporting association members in education, marketing, trade shows and other programs.

“I am excited that Kate will be joining us on the United Fresh team,” said United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. “Kate has a great background supporting public health and community programs, as well as building food and nutrition programs with companies in the food industry. She brings great energy and passion to our Foundation team, joining Director of Programs and Partnerships Andrew Marshall as we seek to improve lives for kids with better access to fresh produce.”

Olender currently is account supervisor and new business knowledge manager for food and nutrition at Edelman, a public relations agency. She previously served as coordinator of the Healthy Corner Store Initiative at the Food Trust in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and as food systems project manager with the Northwest Initiative in Lansing, Michigan. She received her bachelor’s degree in agriculture and natural resources communications from Michigan State University, and a master’s in food policy and applied nutrition and a master’s in public health from the Friedman School at Tufts University.

“I am thrilled to join the United Fresh Produce Association and support the industry’s good work in encouraging fruit and vegetable consumption among youth,” said Olender. “I am eager to offer my experience working with children and our food system to United Fresh’s members and partners.”

Olender will begin work at United Fresh on Sept. 5.

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.