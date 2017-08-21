Private equity firm Brynwood Partners VI L.P. has signed a definitive agreement to sell Back to Nature Foods Co. LLC, an independent, better-for-you snacking brand, to B&G Foods Inc. for approximately $162.5 million in cash, subject to customary closing and post-closing working capital adjustments. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Brynwood and Mondelēz International Inc. formed the Back to Nature joint venture in 2012. Brynwood acquired operating control while Mondelēz retained a minority position in the newly established company. In 2013, Mondelēz contributed the SnackWell’s brand to the joint venture.

“We are delighted to announce the sale of Back to Nature to B&G Foods, a leading publicly traded packaged foods company,” said Hendrik Hartong III, chairman and CEO of Brynwood. “We are very pleased with the outcome of this transaction as we achieved a terrific result for both Brynwood VI and Mondelēz International. We were able to restore, invigorate and grow the outstanding Back to Nature and SnackWell’s brands and create a strong standalone company that attracted a prominent strategic buyer in B&G Foods. The unique joint venture with Mondelēz International showcased Brynwood Partners’ investment and operational strengths in consumer corporate carve outs. We appreciate the confidence Mondelēz International has bestowed in our firm, and we enjoyed working with them as a true partner in the joint venture.”

“We are grateful to all of the employees of Back to Nature for their dedication to the business,” said Ian MacTaggart, president and COO of Brynwood and chairman of Back to Nature. “We wish B&G Foods and Back to Nature’s management continued success and look forward to watching them continue to grow the business. The exit reaffirms Brynwood Partners’ position as the leading lower middle market buyout firm for corporate carve outs in the consumer sector. We are grateful to Mondelēz International for the support that they provided to the partnership throughout the investment.”

Back to Nature is headquartered in Naples, Florida.