Food Lion Feeds To ‘Leave Hunger In The Dark’ For Eclipse Day

Today, as thousands of Americans gather to celebrate the Great American Total Solar Eclipse, Food Lion Feeds will work to highlight the thousands who struggle each day to nourish their families. All day long, the company will donate one meal to local food banks across its 10-state footprint for every Twitter post including the hashtag #FoodLionFeeds, up to 11,000 meals.

“Food Lion Feeds is proud to support this rare and exciting event by creating a social media movement and giving back to its neighbors in need as we work to leave hunger in the dark,” said Christy Phillips-Brown, director of external communications and community relations for Food Lion. “Whether shoppers plan to watch the solar eclipse in person or from afar, everyone can help those who are hungry.”

Also on Aug. 21, Food Lion will host celebrations at several stores across multiple cities along the “path of totality” as its neighbors converge to watch the sun temporarily disappear behind the moon. Customers can enjoy eclipse-themed recipe cards, snacks, bottled water and more at the following locations:

Food Lion Store 2644: 8024 Augusta Road, Piedmont, S.C. 29673

Food Lion Store 1571: 4305 Canton Pike, Hopkinsville, K.Y. 42240

Food Lion Store 1406: 6932 Market St. Suite A, Wilmington, N.C. 28411

Food Lion Store 926: 3219 W. Palmetto St., Florence, S.C. 29501

Food Lion Store 2506: 1001 Harden St., Columbia, S.C. 29205

Food Lion Store 2629: 2465 Main St., Elgin, S.C. 29045

Food Lion Store 375: 9810 Two Notch Road, Columbia, S.C. 29223

Food Lion Store 2124: 3786 Ladson Road, Ladson, S.C. 29456

Food Lion Store 456: 1045 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, S.C. 29440

Food Lion Store 706: 2234 S. Fraser St., Georgetown, S.C. 29440

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 315 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.