J&J Snack Foods Plans To Buy Premium Bread And Pretzel Maker

Labriola

J&J Snack Foods Corp. of Pennsauken, New Jersey, plans to buy Labriola Baking Co., a maker of premium breads and artisan soft pretzels that is located just outside Chicago, in Alsip, Illinois.

Labriola Baking began in 1993 as a local delivery bakery in the Chicago suburbs. It since has grown into a supplier of pre-baked breads, rolls and soft pretzels for retail in-store bakery and foodservice outlets nationwide.

Jerry Law, SVP of J&J Snack Foods, said, “The Labriola Baking Company was built upon high quality, authentic products. We have been a longtime admirer of the company, and we’re eager to have Labriola join our J&J Snack Foods family of brands and bakeries. We look forward to marrying Labriola’s quality product offerings with our current portfolio, thus providing additional opportunities for our customers and consumers.”

J&J Snack Foods provides snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, the company’s principal products include Superpretzel Bavarian Bakery and other soft pretzels; Icee and Slush Puppie frozen beverages; Luigi’s Minute Maid frozen juice bars and ices; Whole Fruit sorbet and frozen fruit bars; Mary B’s biscuits and dumplings; Daddy Ray’s fig and fruit bars; Tio Pepe’s California Churros and Oreo Churros; Patio Burritos and other handheld sandwiches; The Funnel Cake Factory funnel cakes; and several bakery brands within Country Home Bakers and Hill & Valley.

