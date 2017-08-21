Macey’s Makes $68K+ Donation To Primary Children’s Hospital

Continuing a 30-year tradition, Macey’s grocery stores donated $68,536.59 to Primary Children’s Hospital during a check presentation last week. The donation was raised through the grocery store’s Macey’s Caring for Kids drive that ran from June 5-30 in 12 locations. During the drive, guests were invited to donate during checkout to support the hospital.

“Macey’s has been proud to partner with Primary Children’s Hospital for more than 30 years. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in our communities and appreciate the work Primary Children’s Hospital does to improve the lives of children and their families,” said Darin Peirce, district manager for Macey’s.

The donation will help fund a variety of programs at the hospital, including music therapy, hospital improvements and other needs. Primary Children’s Hospital serves patients from five surrounding states.