Price Chopper/Market 32 Trying Misfits Produce In 15 Stores

Price Chopper/Market 32 is offering Misfits produce in 15 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut.

Supplied by Robinson Fresh, the Misfits program offers shoppers the opportunity to purchase to misshapen fruits and vegetables at a reduced price. According to Price Chopper, the program will give customers more fruit and vegetable variety to choose from at a lower cost while helping reduce produce waste.

“We understand there is produce left in the field because farmers don’t think there is a market for it,” says Craig Arneson, Robinson Fresh’s GM for the North Region. “With the Misfits program, farmers have an outlet to sell more produce, and customers have an opportunity to save money and help reduce waste.”

Each week, four to six Misfit commodities are delivered, based on what is seasonally available and peaking in freshness. The items are sold at a 20-30 percent discount yet offer the same taste and quality of typical produce. Robinson Fresh is collaborating with a handful of select retailers who align with the goals of the program.

The Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in New York that are involved in the program include: Eastern Parkway and Altamont Avenue in Schenectady; Westgate Plaza in Albany; New Scotland Road in Bethlehem; Chatham; Genesee Street and Auert Avenue in Utica; Binghamton; and Erie Boulevard and Western Lights in Syracuse.

Other New England stores offering the program include: Rutland Shop Plaza in Rutland, Vermont; Park Avenue in Worcester, Massachusetts; E. Main Street in Marlborough, Massachusetts; Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; and Storrs, Connecticut.