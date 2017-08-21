Wegmans Outlines Plans For New Natick, Mass., Store

Wegmans Food Markets has begun recruiting team members for full-time positions at its store in Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts, which is scheduled to open in spring 2018.

Wegmans officials said the Natick Wegmans is an innovative concept for the 101-year-old company. The space, formerly a department store with direct access to the mall, will house the 134,000-s.f. supermarket on two floors, including more than 100 seats for in-store café dining. Another 12,500 s.f. on the second floor will feature two restaurant concepts.

The Natick store will employ approximately 550 people, most of whom will be new to the company and hired locally. Of these, there are 225 full-time positions to be filled starting now.

Marybeth Stewart, the chain’s human resources manager for New England, said, “We’re hiring for full-time positions across the entire store, including entry-level management, customer service, and a strong focus on restaurant and culinary roles, such as line cooks and sous chefs.”

Wegmans first entered the New England region with its Northborough, Massachusetts, location in 2011. It now operates four stores in the state including Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Westwood and Burlington.

The company also is actively hiring and training new employees for a fifth location that it set to open in Medford on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Wegmans is a 93-store supermarket chain based in Rochester, New York, with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.