7-Eleven Named Stars Of Energy Efficiency Award Winner

The Alliance to Save Energy has awarded 7-Eleven with the Alliance to Save Energy “Built Environment” award for its commitment to reducing energy consumption and improving efficiency in its stores.

7-Eleven has successfully decreased electricity use in store operations by an estimated 21 percent over the past seven years through installing LED lighting, energy management systems and high-efficiency HVAC units.

“As the convenience retail leader, we’re proud to be setting an example in maximizing energy efficiency and sustainability,” said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven president and CEO. “Over the past seven years, we’ve invested in capital improvements in our stores, saving 458,000 megawatt hours each year and reducing our energy footprint. This is good for the environment, and it’s good for our bottom line. We’re committed to continuing this work, and we’re honored to accept this award from the Alliance to Save Energy.”

This year’s award winners will be recognized at a dinner on Sept.14 in Washington, DC. Nearly 400 leaders from industry, government and the nonprofit sectors will convene at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium to celebrate the winners.

The complete list of winners can be viewed here.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.