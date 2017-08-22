Supervalu’s Central Grocers Warehouse Buy To Bring West Coast Offerings To Midwest And Beyond

by Terrie Ellerbee/editor-Midwest



The waning days of July were chock full of news for Minneapolis-based Supervalu, which held its annual National Expo July 25-27 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On July 25, Supervalu reported its first quarter, fiscal 2018, earnings, which came in good enough to boost shares for many grocery players, at least for a while. The industry needed good tidings following deflating news in June that Amazon plans to buy Whole Foods Market.

On July 27, Supervalu announced its acquisition of Central Grocers’ distribution center in Joliet, Illinois, for $61 million. Central Grocers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

Supervalu President and CEO Mark Gross told The Shelby Report at the expo—and before the announcement about the Joliet facility—that while he wasn’t sure what happened with Central Grocers, its former warehouse would go a long way toward helping bring some “West Coast products” closer to merchants elsewhere in the country.

Supervalu completed its $390 million acquisition of Unified Grocers, which is based in Commerce, California, in June. The Unified acquisition will bring Supervalu’s customer base “innovative, diverse, authentic product that—I’ll call it ‘mainstream’ in many of those West Coast markets—would be considered specialty elsewhere,” Gross said.

Supervalu services customers in 46 states now. Gross said he was watching an interaction on the expo floor between customers from outside of Philadelphia and a team based in Los Angeles. He saw how eager the East Coast team was to get certain items not previously available to them.

“What is exciting is what this can do and how it can accelerate each of those merchants in deciding how they will best satisfy the customer’s needs,” Gross said. “ It should be good all the way around.”

Gross said that he tried to explain during the company’s earnings call what it is that Supervalu is trying to accomplish with a customer base that is deeper and broader than many realize. On the high end, Supervalu now serves operators who set up jackfruit displays in their stores or who not only offer mushrooms, but also share how to grow them. On the other end of the spectrum are cost-plus operators, whose tomato cases go directly from the pallet to the store floor without any “theater.” Both do the important work of feeding families, but they and every grocer in between have very different ways of going to market.

“It’s a country of 330 million people with incredible diversity,” Gross said. “You don’t have to be Hispanic to want authentic for Mexican food. What we do is, first, to be able to deliver that diversity; whatever it is that someone needs in that specific community to compete. Whatever it is that our retailers are looking for to serve the communities that they operate in, we need to be able to provide that.”

Gross believes the local operator knows best. He said Supervalu’s goal is to use its scale to help independent grocers reduce every possible cost they can so they can then compete on the variety they desire and offer the level of service they believe their customers want.

One of the biggest impediments to selling its services to independent retailers is making them aware of what Supervalu offers. Those offerings have increased with the addition of Unified Grocers. Technology has come a long way since the days of “a clipboard and a marking gun,” Gross said. Unified Grocers has been using smart devices in ways that have eliminated the need for special scanning guns and the like.

“It’s all different technology,” Gross said. “The small independent is not going to develop that on their own. What I hope for is that we, as the supplier of choice, have the scale and the infrastructure to do that technological development and then to make it accessible.”

About that Amazon-Whole Foods deal…

Gross also shared his opinion on Amazon’s acquisition of Texas-based Whole Foods Market.

“I read that transaction the following: I view a best-in-class e-commerce provider coming to the conclusion that to be fully competitive in today’s world they need to have an omnichannel solution, that just being a pure-play e-commerce provider alone is not sufficient and that bricks and mortar are a part of the component,” he said. “If you take that to its next step, it’s saying, OK, so if omnichannel is the right way to be competitive, then we’ve got a universe of customers, of approximately 3,000 stores, so they have the bricks and mortar part very well developed, very well connected to their communities who have proven to be winners in curating the right product for that community and where they could benefit from some assistance is making sure that their e-commerce offering is sufficient for them to do what they want to do. And I think time will play out.”

It is a very big country, with a lot of meals being consumed every moment, he said.

“There will not be one answer to this of how America eats. It will fit the moment. It will fit the customer. It will fit the time of day. And our job is to make sure that we’ve given our customers the tools to compete however they want to,” Gross said.

He said Whole Foods Market won the battle of bringing natural and organic products mainstream, but there are still people who’ve never bought an organic product.

“There’s a vast number of people who straddle those worlds,” Gross said. “They say, ‘I’ll take these organic products and I’ll take these non-organic products’ and I think that’s the way the vast majority of Americans shop today.”

Gross does, however, believe that Amazon will bring “a degree of technology and analytics to (Whole Foods) that will probably make them a better company. In response, others will bring that technology and analytics to their business, which will make them better companies.”