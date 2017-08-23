Cumberland Farms Introduces Latest Store Design In Florida

Cumberland Farms, a gasoline, coffee and convenience retailer, has opened its first “next-generation” store in Titusville, Florida, at 4560 S. Washington Avenue. The first of its kind in the state, the Titusville store features Cumberland Farms’ newest design, equipment and food offerings as the company continues its extensive remodeling and expansion initiatives in Florida. The Titusville location opened on Aug. 18, with many additional stores expected to open over the next year.

“This next-generation design enhances customer convenience and offers an expanded menu that rivals fast-casual restaurants,” says the company.

The new 5,000-s.f. store offers several new food and beverage options. Smoothies, frozen espresso and milkshakes are available, as well as specialty coffee drinks, including espresso, cappuccino and lattes. The expanded food menu features a variety of specialty items, including ciabatta sandwiches, frittatas, melts and macaroni & cheese, all of which can be ordered on self-service ordering terminals. The new store offers indoor community counters and outdoor patio seating.

“We are excited to introduce the future of Cumberland Farms to Titusville,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms, which is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts. “We currently operate 14 stores across Brevard County and have plans to expand in Florida over the next several years. We hope our self-service ordering terminals make us even more convenient and that customers enjoy our new food and beverage offerings.”

Family-owned and -operated Cumberland Farms has nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.