Daymon Expands Services To Include National Representation

Daymon is expanding its portfolio of services to include national representation, an added service for select suppliers and brands across the United States.

Daymon officials said the decision to extend national coverage to manufacturers of private brands as well as suppliers of niche, specialty and fresh products is a natural progression for the company and its subsidiaries Interactions and SAS.

Interactions provides retail solutions and experiential marketing for retailers and brands around the world; SAS is Daymon’s merchandising services division that provides in-store programs for retailers and brands.

While Daymon will continue to focus on private brand strategy, it now will add a cost-effective solution for suppliers to increase their reach and national footprint in the grocery, mass, drug, online and c-store channels.

“Suppliers should think of us as an extension of their marketing and sales organizations,” said Jim Holbrook, CEO of Stamford, Connecticut-based Daymon. “With our talent and technology driving insights and execution, we are offering an innovative solution to ensure that our suppliers get the maximum return on their investment.”

Daymon’s portfolio of customized retail services, now available to suppliers, includes:

Strategy and insights

Global business management and sales support

Packaging and brand design

Comprehensive merchandising solutions

Consumer experience marketing

“As the industry evolves, so do the services we provide to the retail community,” said Holbrook. “For example, we have added enhanced services like digital content management, direct to office product sampling, and consumer driven analytical insights for our customers. While Daymon is fully committed to providing private brand management services to key retailers across the country, we also want to help suppliers grow their total business, regardless of location.”

Daymon has a presence in more than 15,000 retail locations, works with 10,000 suppliers, and 6,000 manufacturers in 50 countries. The company handles more than 1,700 brands and 165,000 individual SKUs globally.