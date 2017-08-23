Ingles, NCDA&CS Host Blogger Tour Of Western North Carolina

Ingles Markets partnered with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to make the connection from farm to grocery store for a group of food bloggers during a tour in July.

“As food bloggers, this group has an audience who is interested in food, and that also includes how food is grown,” said Heather Barnes, a marketing specialist for the department. “Many of these writers had never been to a farm, but they have all been to a grocery store. This tour was an opportunity to connect the dots between the farm and grocery shelf.”

Leah McGrath, Ingles Markets’ corporate dietician, worked with the department to coordinate the tour.

“I felt it would be a unique opportunity for the bloggers to see some of the aspects of the food system they may not have seen or experienced before,” she said.

During the three-day tour, bloggers visited Harvest Farm, which sells to several Ingles stores. Participants harvested grape tomatoes and planted cabbage, giving bloggers a new perspective on the job of farming itself.

“This is the hands-on experience I wanted to have that reiterated how hard our farmers work day in and day out to provide the food for our meals,” said one blogger in a post-tour survey.

The group also visited another Ingles supplier, New Sprout Organics, which sources certified organic produce from regional farms to pack, market and ship under its label. Bloggers toured the office and pack house before meeting in the field with one of the company’s partner farmers.

“We were enlightened by the grower relationship network,” one blogger said in the survey. “New Sprout supports regional growers with logistics, marketing, sales and packaging, allowing farmers to, well, farm.”

The group also visited Pisgah Brewing Co., which uses pumpkins purchased from New Sprout Organics in its pumpkin beer. Pisgah gave bloggers a lesson on craft beer from hops to can.

Ingles Markets hosted the group during the chain’s “Taste of Local” event that gives customers a chance to meet local farmers and vendors who supply Ingles and sample their products. Bloggers had the opportunity to talk with more than 25 suppliers during the event.

The final stop on the tour was Ingles’ distribution warehouse, a 1.6 million-s.f. facility that distributes merchandise for all of Ingles’ more than 200 stores.

“The Ingles warehouse was like touring a mini-city,” said one blogger. “I learned the warehouse is such an important part of delivering safe and fresh products to the grocery store.”

One of McGrath’s goals for the tour was for participants to see that supermarkets work with local farmers, and the company says that goal was met.

“It’s truly incredible how Ingles is utilizing its local connections and truly serving the community by supporting local farmers and producers,” said one blogger. “It’s what a community grocery store should really be about.”