Mitchell Grocery Teams With Aptaris, Dunnhumby For Promotions Management

Aptaris, a provider of enterprise marketing and promotions management technology, and dunnhumby, a customer data science company, have entered into a multi-year agreement with Mitchell Grocery Corp., an Alabama-based wholesale distributor, to provide their integrated enterprise marketing and promotions management, forecasting and pricing optimization platform. The new partnership and integrated solution will drive sales and build more profitable and competitive market positions for Mitchell Grocery’s more than 200 supermarket customers throughout the Southeastern U.S., say the companies.

“Partnering with Aptaris and dunnhumby allows us to offer the same technology used by major global retailers to our client base of more than 200 independent regional grocers. These optimization tools make our promotions more relevant to shoppers, leading to increased sales and customer loyalty for our supermarkets,” said David Mitchell, president of Mitchell Grocery.

According to dunnhumby and Aptaris, their integrated promotions management platform speeds collaboration and optimized offers across retail teams and outside resources with deep shopper insights, advanced analytics and forecasting. The cloud-based interface and intuitive dashboards assist with targeted business intelligence for marketing and category planners. Mitchell Grocery’s independent grocers will now have “unprecedented control and visibility into total category promotional plans.”

Tom O’Reilly, CEO of Aptaris, said, “The key to success for local grocers is to deepen relationships with their customers and showcase their commitment to the community. Working together, we identify shopper preferences and respond with more personalized communications that speak to regional tastes and interests. We’re delivering a competitive advantage to Mitchell Grocery.”

Delivering an end-to-end platform, dunnhumby customer data science and advanced promotional modelling and forecasting capabilities are embedded within the Aptaris enterprise promotional management solution. Beginning with the initial product deal submission from suppliers through the Aptaris Vendor portal, dunnhumby powers Mitchell Grocery’s ability to model and forecast the effects of promotions on sales and profit—as well as the influence on customer shopping behaviors down to the individual shopper. Mitchell Grocery can optimize both base and promotional retails through real-time modelling and forecasting, while gaining insights into the impact of pricing activities on the top and bottom line financials. Activating these insights within the platform, Mitchell Grocery has the ability to create promotional events on behalf of its customers, including weekly circular ads, with a “360-degree view” of the impact on individual category plans across every store, their customers and their baskets in real-time.

“In today’s data-driven economy, customer data science empowers our customers to thrive by delivering a tailored customer experience that adds value,” said Ted Eichten, price and promotion capability director, North America for dunnhumby. “We are really pleased to partner with Mitchell Grocery to support their independent grocer customers to meet their corporate objectives and become even more competitive in their regions.”