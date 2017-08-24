Blue Bell Celebrating National Banana Split Day With New Flavor

In honor of National Banana Split Day on Aug. 25 Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing a new flavor—Banana Split Sundae Ice Cream. The new offering is rolling out to stores today.

Banana Split Sundae is a banana ice cream mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries and chopped roasted almonds, surrounded by swirls of strawberry and chocolate sundae sauces.

“Our newest creation is a combination of two of your favorite ice cream parlor treats—the banana split and a sundae,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, general sales manager for Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell. “Banana Split Sundae features a creamy banana ice cream with all of the tasty toppings you would enjoy on a banana split or a sundae. We are excited to be able to share this flavor with everyone just in time for National Banana Split Day.”

The banana split and the sundae go hand in hand. Many ice cream experts credit David Strickler as the inventor of the banana split. Strickler, a 23-year-old employee at a pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, enjoyed creating different sundaes for the pharmacy’s soda fountain. One day, in 1904, he decided to combine three scoops of ice cream with a fresh banana, and the rest is history.

Banana Split Sundae is available in the half gallon and pint size.