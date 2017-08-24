Earth Fare Expands Reach In Jacksonville, Florida

Natural and organic specialty grocer Earth Fare opened its newest Florida location yesterday at 11700 San Jose Boulevard. The store is Earth Fare’s sixth in the state and second in the Jacksonville area.

The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon cutting and a $3,000 charitable donation to YMCA of Florida’s First Coast. Throughout the day, hundreds of shoppers enjoyed product demonstrations, giveaways and entertainment.

With 42 locations across the Southeast and Midwest and more locations to come, Earth Fare is “a national brand with local roots, and demonstrates a commitment to each community it serves,” the company says. Earlier this year, Earth Fare hosted a Local Vendor Fair in search of the area’s best local products for the new store. The company interviewed dozens of local artisans and growers before selecting more than 30 vendors, including Bold City Coffee, Funky Buddha Brewery, Wainwright Dairy and more.

Continuing its commitment to supporting the Jacksonville area, Earth Fare connected with a range of community members through its Community Advisory Board. The board is comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. According to Earth Fare, these individuals have been integral in tailoring its approach to the in-store experience and within the community to ensure the store’s offerings meet the needs of local shoppers.

“Three years ago this week, Jacksonville welcomed Earth Fare with open arms, and we’re thrilled to now offer Mandarin residents a place to shop for their families confidently, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “We are thankful to our local vendors and Community Advisory Board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to Mandarin.”

Earth Fare offers more than 750 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients, and all products sold in its stores are free of a variety of “unacceptable ingredients,” found on Earth Fare’s Boot List.

Beyond groceries, the new store also will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar, which serves 100 percent certified organic smoothies and juices, and offers custom blends as well as freshly prepared bottles to go. Shoppers also will find a variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Mandarin Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and packaged meals-on-the-go. The store features a 65-seat café with 16 outdoor patio seats and free wi-fi.