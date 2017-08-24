Sendik’s Fresh2GO Opens On Marquette University Campus

On Medium, Marquette University reports that more than 150 people packed the new Sendik’s Fresh2GO on campus Aug. 22 following store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 4,800-s.f. market is located at 824 North 16th Street in Milwaukee. It features healthy snacks, prepared foods and salad and olive bars. The new Fresh2Go also offers Sendik’s Express, the grocer’s online ordering service.

Marquette President Michael R. Lovell, who joined the university in 2014, announced the long sought-after store in June.

“From my earliest days as president at Marquette, I told our students and our partners in the Near West Side that bringing a top-quality grocer to our community was the highest priority,” Lovell said. “With more than 90 years of outstanding experience serving Milwaukee, Sendik’s arrival in our neighborhood means that our current food desert will soon have a fresh food oasis.”

Lovell spoke at the opening event, as did Sendik’s family co-owner Ted Balistreri, who was joined on stage by his siblings Patrick Balistreri, Nick Balistreri and Margaret Harris. Other speakers included Marquette EVP Dave Lawlor, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Bob Bauman.

The new Fresh2Go is Sendik’s 19th location.