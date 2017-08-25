Up Mountain Switchel Adds Original Swizzle In Aluminum Cans To Lineup

In response to what the company says is an increased consumer demand for aluminum cans, Up Mountain Switchel has released its newly launched Original Swizzle, a lightly carbonated take on its switchel recipe, in 12-oz. aluminum cans.

“This has been a top priority for our swizzle launch,” says Up Mountain Switchel Founder Ely Key. “The cans are a very sustainable option that also allow for eye-catching design of our new brand and efficient transport. Plus, consumers are simply going crazy for cans right now—they are so easy to carry to the beach, on trails, to a BBQ or to stock behind the bar as a mixer or tasty non-alcoholic alternative.”

According to a study cited by Up Mountain Switchel in a statement, 69 percent of consumers feel that a chilled can feels colder and more refreshing than a plastic bottle. Cans also are a sustainable option, the company adds, as they are easily recyclable and light to transport, cutting down on CO2 emissions.

Up Mountain Switchel is made with only 4 ingredients: water, organic Grade A maple syrup, organic raw apple cider vinegar and fresh ginger root, with no added preservatives. According to the company, switchel was created by farmers in the 1700s to promote vitality.

Up Mountain Switchel’s Original Swizzle 12-oz. can now is available in the natural and food service channels through UNFI, KeHE, Dora’s Naturals, Associated Buyers, Vermont Roots, Bounty Bev, Flood Independent Distribution and Gourmet Merchants. Up Mountain Switchel’s Original Swizzle—like all Up Mountain Switchel products—is naturally shelf stable without preservatives. SRP for the Original Swizzle is $3.99 per 12-oz. unit.

Up Mountain Switchel is an independent, owner-operated, “friends and family” company based in Vermont company.