Smithfield Foods Invests $100M In North Carolina Facility

Smithfield Foods Inc. will build a new distribution center and expand its blast cell cold storage capabilities at its processing facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina. Smithfield will invest $100 million and add approximately 250 new jobs to bring both projects to life. In addition to the new positions, additional employment opportunities also will be available within Smithfield’s logistics partner.

“This expansion reflects the promising new era we’re experiencing at Smithfield,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and CEO for Smithfield Foods. “It supports our continued growth and helps us better serve our customers by providing additional capacity and optimizing our distribution footprint.”

Smithfield will begin construction of the new distribution center, which will be 500,000 s.f with 47,000 pallet positions, this month. The blast cell cold storage expansion, announced earlier this year, is underway and will increase the facility’s capacity by 140 million pounds. Both projects will be complete next fall.

“At Smithfield, we’re constantly evaluating strategies to achieve greater operational efficiencies and make our supply chain more sustainable,” said Dennis Organ, SVP, supply chain and direct store delivery (DSD) for Smithfield Foods. “This project will help us accomplish both goals while better serving our customers in the southeastern U.S.”

According to Smithfield, its Tar Heel facility is the largest pork processing plant in the world and produces fresh pork products for customers across the globe. The facility employs nearly 5,000 people and processes more than 30,000 hogs each day.