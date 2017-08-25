Topco Associates & Arete Pharmacy Network Enter Collaborative Venture

Topco Associates LLC, a privately held cooperative of regional grocery stores and wholesalers, and Arete Pharmacy Network LLC, a national pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), are entering into a collaborative venture that will enable Topco’s member pharmacies to pursue contractual relationships with payers as a unified entity. Based on the terms of the relationship, Arete and Topco will collaborate to create a new grocery chain contracting option for payers, which will serve as a network of high-quality pharmacies with national coverage, the companies say.

“The relationship with Topco is centered on the importance of building and maintaining a high-performing quality network of pharmacies,” said Rob McMahan, Arete’s chief executive officer. “Topco and its member pharmacy organizations show a strong focus in this area, and the strategic alignment between our organizations became apparent very early in the conversations about a potential partnership. The entire team at Arete has embraced the opportunity to work with like-minded regional grocers.”

For Topco’s member-owners that operate pharmacies, the strategic relationship offers the benefit of aggregation, which delivers increased flexibility and a sustainable competitive advantage. Topco’s member pharmacies will utilize Arete’s managed care contracting expertise to market a national network of pharmacies with high-quality ratings and exceptional delivery of care to patients.

“Topco’s collaboration with Arete Pharmacy Network delivers the scale our members need to gain access to a broader network of patients. By partnering together to increase our network, Topco member pharmacies will be able to more effectively compete in their respective markets, and better serve their customers and communities,” said Randy Skoda, president and CEO of Topco Associates.

Additionally, Topco’s member pharmacies will have access to Arete’s Quality Center, a web-based performance toolkit. The emphasis on quality improvement and outcomes is the driver behind the collaborative venture.