Kowalski’s Bagger Is Minnesota’s Best

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) held its 29th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest Aug. 19 at the Mall of America. The first-place winner in the competition was Caleb Meyer of Kowalski’s Market, Oak Park Heights, winning $500 cash, a trophy and a trip to Las Vegas to represent Minnesota at the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship on Feb. 12. Second place was awarded to Tyler Haselkamp of Coborn’s, Clearwater, and Alex Brink of Brink’s Market, Chisago City, placed third.

MGA said the contest is important to its members not only because it is a fun, fast-paced and entertaining competition, but more importantly because it showcases the talents of one of the industry’s key employees. Baggers are responsible for the last experience customers have in a store, and the contest’s focus on these top baggers truly exemplifies the food industry’s dedication to customer service.

The 10 participating contestants were judged on speed, style, attitude, proper bag building technique and weight distribution between the reusable bags. Contest attendees witnessed the art of “bagging” by some of Minnesota’s best.

Contestants came from Brink’s Market, Chisago City; Chris’ Food Center, Pine City; Coborn’s, Clearwater; Fareway Stores, Faribault; Jerry’s Foods, Woodbury; Jubilee Foods, Mound; Kowalski’s Market, Oak Park Heights; Lunds & Byerlys, Minneapolis; Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia; and Teal’s Market, Spicer.

Four of the 10 baggers were also given Bagger Excellence Awards. The “Traveler” award was granted to Chris Peterson of Teal’s Market, Spicer, for traveling the longest distance to the contest at nearly 100 miles. The “Balance” award was captured by Ashley Hohenstein of Jerry’s Foods, Woodbury, whose two bags had .17 pounds difference between them. Kyle Ouverson of Chris’ Food Center, Pine City, captured the “Spirit” award, with his many friends, family and fans cheering him on. Finally, the “Style” award was presented to Gunnar Grimsley of Jubilee Foods, Mound, who best exemplified the image and style of the baggers in the contest.

The MGA is a state trade association representing the food industry since 1897. It has more than 200 retail members with nearly 1,100 stores statewide, as well as approximately 100 manufacturers and distributors. Member companies employ more than 125,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. The MGA advances the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs.