Chef’d Meal Kits Make Grocery Retail Debut At Gelson’s

Chef’d, an e-commerce meal kit marketplace, has entered into a partnership with Gelson’s Markets in a strategic push to expand distribution into retail. Gelson’s will offer Chef’d meal kits at the Gelson’s Valley Village/North Hollywood, California, store on Laurel Canyon Blvd., with plans to expand into other locations across the retailer’s Southern California store portfolio. Chef’d says its debut at retail marks a first step in extending its footprint beyond e-commerce into brick-and-mortar stores in an effort to meet consumers everywhere they shop for food.

Gelson’s shoppers will find Chef’d meal kits in a dedicated cooler end-cap in the produce department. The displays will feature 12 Chef’d recipes, including Maple Glazed Pork Chops, Indian Beef Short Rib Tacos and Cajun Chicken Pasta. The meals will be priced at $24.99. Each kit includes everything shoppers need to make dinner for two, with proteins, produce and herbs. All meals are additive- and preservative-free, and ingredients are never frozen.

“This is a brand-resonant partnership for Gelson’s, which has always strived to offer only the very best, freshest produce and quality meats to our customers for more than 65 years,” said Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall. “In an era when everyone is busier than ever, we are excited to build on our long commitment to exceptional customer service by delivering even more convenience to customers through this affiliation with Chef’d.”

Chef’d CEO Kyle Ransford added, “Meal Kits have exploded in popularity with the remarkable growth of Chef’d and other companies online. Still, most people do the vast majority of their food shopping in grocery stores. Gelson’s shoppers will now be able to grab ready-to-cook meals in a signature Chef’d box, right at the grocery store.”

El Segundo, California-based Chef’d offers consumers the opportunity to choose and reorder from more than 1,000 ready-to-cook meals at any given time without a subscription or membership fee. Chef’d partners with chefs, culinary personalities and brands like Fabio Viviani, Robert Irvine, The New York Times Cooking, Atkins and the James Beard Foundation to offer meal solutions spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Gelson’s operates 25 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California.