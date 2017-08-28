Hannaford, New York Partner On State Grown & Certified Program

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced a partnership with Hannaford Supermarkets to promote local products from farms participating in the New York State Grown & Certified program.

Hannaford is the first grocer in New York’s Capital Region to feature products grown and produced by New York farms that the state has certified as using safe food handling best practices and demonstrating environmental stewardship. Products sold under the New York State Grown & Certified seal will be available at all 49 Hannaford stores in the Capital Region, Central New York, Mid-Hudson and North Country.

Cuomo launched the NYS Grown & Certified program in August 2016. The program identifies and promotes New York producers that adhere to food safety and environmental sustainability standards, assuring consumers that the food they are buying is local and produced at a higher standard. It requires that producers be verified for safe food handling practices and enroll in state’s Agricultural Environmental Management program.

There currently are 64 fruit and vegetable growers and four poultry farms representing nearly 37,000 acres of farmland in the state and nine dairy processors representing more than 1,300 New York farms participating in the program.

“The Grown & Certified Program shines a spotlight on New York’s world-class agricultural products, supporting farms in communities across our state that in turn strengthen local economies,” said Cuomo. “This partnership is a win-win that will help connect consumers with high-quality foods from their communities and bolster the hard work of our farmers.”

“This program offers New York shoppers a great tool for identifying locally-grown products and recognizing the nearby farms that produce that food. We are excited to partner with New York State on this initiative,” said Dennis Martin, Hannaford’s director of operations for the Albany area. “At Hannaford, we understand the value to our customers and to our community in offering a wide selection of high-quality, fresh items grown and produced right here.”

A New York State Grown & Certified display was unveiled at an event last week at the Latham Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy, featuring herbs, tomatoes, cabbage and other produce from farms in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and western New York. Additional products will be rotated into the display and showcased under the NYS Grown & Certified seal throughout the season. Certified products also will be highlighted in Hannaford’s other 48 stores in New York.

In addition, the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets is working with other retailers throughout the state to market NYS Grown & Certified produce, dairy and poultry products.

Michael E. Rosen, president and CEO of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State, noted, “Grocers are excited about the NYS Grown & Certified Program, which combines three elements important to consumers—locally grown, food safety and environmental protection standards. This is a real win for shoppers who want to support New York farmers, but also care about food safety and protecting the environment.”