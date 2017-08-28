Kings-Balducci’s Adds Marketing, Catering VPs To Foster Growth

Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market recently appointed Chris Taylor SVP of merchandising and marketing and Jennifer Cohen VP of catering sales, services and entertaining.

Judy Spires, chairman and CEO of Kings and Balducci’s, said, “These talented additions will guide and foster our strategic growth and further our goal of expanding the Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market brands. With impressive backgrounds and experience in the grocery and specialty retail business, we’re confident in their ability to continue our track record of success in our communities and with our valued customers.”

Taylor has more than 25 years of retail experience and will be responsible for driving profitability, product positioning, merchandising efforts and promotional marketing. Her career began in distribution with McLane Co. and progressed with Whole Foods Market, where she joined as nutrition coordinator and held additional roles as business unit director, and regional director of category management /VP of purchasing with responsibility for store design and development, procurement, merchandising and marketing. She also served as global senior executive coordinator of the data and analytics team.

Cohen has 15 years of experience in retail and restaurants, building and driving catering businesses. She will oversee catering services and the gift basket business, as well as manage the Cooking Studio. Cohen has held multiple roles in her career, including event coordinator, assistant regional manager and restaurant owner. Most recently, she was director of catering, marketing and operations with G Street Food.

An upscale gourmet food market serving customers throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, Kings has 25 stores in the region. Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market is a gourmet specialty food shop with stores located in New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and On the Go Café locations in New York City and Baltimore, Maryland.