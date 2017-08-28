Supermarket Veteran Demme Passes Away Suddenly

James “Jim” Demme, a veteran supermarket executive who most recently served chairman of Fairway Supermarkets in New York City, died suddenly Aug. 20. He was 77.

Mr. Demme spent more than 60 years in the food retail and distribution industry. He held numerous executive-level positions at many retailers nationwide and was well regarded for his expertise in turnarounds, having previously served in senior leadership roles with companies like Scrivner, Penn Traffic Co., Bruno’s Supermarkets and Homeland Supermarkets.

Mr. Demme also served in senior leadership roles with Shaw’s, A&P and Kings Super Markets.

During his career, Mr. Demme and his wife, Rae, made their homes in Buffalo, New York; Duxbury, Massachusetts; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Birmingham, Alabama; and Destin and Sarasota, Florida.

Mr. Demme leaves behind his wife; three daughters, Debbie Yeiser, Donna Mulherin and Mary Frazier; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Demme may be made to Make a Wish Foundation (wish.org), Kids In Need Foundation (kinf.org) or the children’s charity of one’s choice. Arrangements under the direction of Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Sarasota, Florida.