Mass. C-Store Owner To Donate Powerball Winnings To Charity

The owner of the Pride convenience store location that sold the winning Powerball ticket last week will donate the store’s share to charity. A single ticket won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot on Aug. 23.

Initially, the Massachusetts State Lottery had indicated that a Watertown convenience store had sold the winning ticket, but it corrected that statement early on Thursday, Aug. 24, to the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, which is owned by Bob Bolduc. Bolduc owns the Pride chain, which is celebrating 100 years in business and is a member of the National Association of Convenience Stores.

“We apologize for the confusion this created and remain thrilled that a jackpot winning ticket and two $1 million winning tickets were sold here in Massachusetts,” said Michael Sweeney, executive director for the state lottery.

For selling the winning ticket, the Massachusetts Lottery will award $50,000 to Bolduc who, in turn, plans to donate all of it to local charities.

Bolduc’s 30 Pride locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts have sold winning lottery tickets before, including four $1 million tickets and a single $4 million ticket.

“This location has had some big ones,” he said of the Chicopee store.