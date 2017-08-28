Publix Again Named Top National March For Babies Corporate Partner

For the second year in a row, Publix Super Markets is the number one national March for Babies corporate partner, raising more than $8.3 million dollars for the cause.

“On behalf of the four million babies born each year in the United States, March of Dimes is grateful to Publix, their associates and customers for their exceptional caring and fundraising success,” says Stacey D. Stewart, president of the March of Dimes. “Publix is one of our most valued partners in the fight to give every baby a fighting chance. Their unwavering support enables us to fund the important work we do so that families won’t have to experience the pain of infant loss or premature birth.”

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, with 1,154 retail stores in seven states—Alabama (65), Florida (775), Georgia (185), North Carolina (26), South Carolina (58), Tennessee (41) and Virginia (4)—has worked alongside the March of Dimes for more than two decades. This year, during its annual three-week, in-store and associate March for Babies fundraising campaign, Publix customers and associates raised more than $8.3 million, a 12 percent year-over-year increase. This year brings Publix’s 22-year total to more than $73 million raised.

“We have the best customers in the industry, and together with our more than 188,000 associates, we are proud to work alongside of the March of Dimes to give every baby a healthy start,” says Maria Brous, director of media and community relations for Publix. “For more than two decades we have asked our customers and associates to give a donation at checkout to help support the tiniest babies who need our help, and time and time again, they do so, giving generously every time.

“March for Babies is Publix’s largest-grossing customer facing campaign and has the highest associate engagement, with thousands participating at March for Babies celebrations in their local communities.”

Since Publix joined the March of Dimes in 1995, there have been many breakthroughs for mothers and babies, including:

The March of Dimes played a critical role in promoting the inclusion of key maternal and child health provisions in the 21st Century Cures Act. These included the creation of a federal task force to make recommendations about including pregnant and breastfeeding women in clinical trials in order to increase knowledge of medication safety during pregnancy and lactation; providing grants to states to increase screening for and treatment of postpartum depression; and removing a key barrier to the development of vaccines for use during pregnancy.

The March of Dimes is helping moms and babies in the midst of the opioid crisis by funding the development of a new toolkit for healthcare providers being pilot tested in eight regional hospitals in New England.

March of Dimes NICU Family Support activities are offered in more than 120 hospitals across the U.S., providing comfort, information and critical healthcare messages to families in crisis.

March for Babies is the March of Dimes largest fundraiser. It takes place during the last weekend of April in nearly 500 communities nationwide. March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, Cigna and HCA, as well as regional sponsor Publix.