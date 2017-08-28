Retailers Step Up To Offer Aid In The Wake Of Harvey

From retailers to suppliers—and even a restoration company—businesses are doing what they can to aid those that live and work in areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation give $1M+ for relief and recovery

In anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have made a commitment to provide support for relief efforts through cash and product donations of at least $1 million to organizations helping in response to the severe weather impacting Texas and Louisiana. As a part of this commitment, Walmart is working closely with organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope while coordinating efforts with elected officials and governmental entities to help meet the needs of those affected.

“We are concerned for the people in the path of this potentially devastating storm,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, chief sustainability officer at Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation, in advance of Harvey’s landfall. “We are actively supporting local response efforts and will continue to be there for our customers, friends, family, fellow associates and neighbors in the Gulf Coast.”

Walmart mobilizes emergency support for South Texas

With close to 600 stores and Sam’s Club locations throughout Texas, Walmart says it is ready to use its size and strength to support South Texas. The Walmart Emergency Operations Center (EOC)—the company’s centralized platform for crisis coordination with store operations, logistics and several other teams—is in full activation and is dedicated to helping stores, clubs and customers in the wake of the storm, says Walmart.

The Walmart EOC was in constant communication with stores and clubs and accelerated deliveries of bottled water, ready-to-eat foods, flashlights, batteries, fuel containers and other emergency items throughout South Texas as residents stocked up on essential items.

The company also has programs in place to assist associates personally that may be impacted by the storm.

Walmart has a long history of supporting communities around the globe impacted by disaster. In the last 10 years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events, which includes the recent floods and tornadoes in Texas.

Kroger asks customers to ‘round up’ to help hurricane victims

Kroger is asking its customers to give money to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar or making a cash donation when they visit their local Kroger. Customers’ donations will assist the American Red Cross in providing aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Kroger customers have shown time and time again they are very compassionate and always willing to help those in need,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. “Every contribution will allow the Red Cross to provide assistance to the victims of this devastating storm. We are encouraging all of our customers to come together as we ‘round up’ support for victims and help in the much-needed relief efforts.”

Kroger began accepting donations at all 186 of its Atlanta division stores on Monday, Aug. 28, and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund will use Kroger customers’ donations to deliver food, water, clothing and other necessities to help displaced residents and victims.

ServiceMaster Restore offers tips for business owners and commercial property managers affected by Harvey

As record wind and rain from Hurricane Harvey pound the Texas gulf coast region, local business owners and property managers need a solid plan for dealing with the damage left behind, says ServiceMaster Restore, a provider of residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold.

In some cases, the magnitude of damage is likely to be overwhelming, and without a thoughtful plan on what to do (and not do), companies and commercial properties risk incurring even greater damages.

“We haven’t seen this type of storm strength come ashore here in over 55 years, and it hit land with a vengeance,” said Peter Duncanson, director of operations and safety for ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest disaster restoration companies in the nation and part of ServiceMaster Global Holdings. “When the storm passes and the rain stops, the stability of buildings, utilities and safety will be a major concern for everyone.”

Duncanson has been with the business for more than 32 years and is chairman of the board of the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification, which develops standards for the restoration industry. During this time, he has helped lead restoration efforts for more hurricanes and natural disasters than he can count, he says, and has learned some important lessons to share with those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

While most people know to call their insurance company, here are some things to keep in mind before going onsite:

Have site plans in hand: Review and be prepared to share site plans with your insurance company, local officials and your restoration company.

Re-enter only when cleared: If your property has sustained structural damage, do not re-enter until authorities have advised you that it is safe to do so. Even then, be extremely cautious and be aware that the structural integrity could be compromised.

Respect electricity: It’s important to note, any time water is above the level where outlets are, electrical circuitry is compromised. Always use extreme caution and assume that any downed or exposed wire is live. Avoid areas where there is standing water. Be careful around electronics or office equipment that may have come into contact with water or may have moved due to rising water.

Use personal protective equipment at all times: Don’t allow anyone to compromise their personal safety or endanger others. Insist that everyone on your property wear necessary safety equipment, from proper footwear and vests to gloves, glasses, hardhats and more at all times.

Secure your property: Allow authorized access only. Make sure you know who is on-site and that they present proper identification.

Avoid touching contaminated items: Any item that has come in contact with flood water or storm surge is contaminated and should be considered hazardous, even after it dries. This water can contain all sorts of biological and chemical waste, including animal remains, fecal matter, petroleum products and more.

Log all inventory and damage: Once it is safe to enter your facility, take photos of the damage, noting things like water lines on walls; cabinetry, walls and doorways that may be warped; equipment that is damaged, and the contents of your property.

Leave it to the pros: When dealing with floodwater, storm surge, structural damage and other serious after-effects from Hurricane Harvey, rely on a trusted professional to help you get your business back in business. You will likely be approached by a variety of individuals who want to help. Protect yourself, your property and your livelihood and only work with professionals who are experienced, thoroughly trained in the services needed, and who are properly insured.

